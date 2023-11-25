Muay Thai championship bouts at Grey Eagle offer winners major contracts

Calgary fight fans were in for a treat Saturday at the Grey Eagle Event Centre, with the finals of the Muay Thai World Cup taking place.

Even better, the "Road to One" finals will feature a battle of Calgary in the men's145 pound fight, with valuable contracts at stake.

In one corner is veteran Jake Peacock, a popular Calgary fighter who's been on the circuit for a long time and is looking to move on to the next level.

He's won the WBC Canadian title and will go into Saturday's bout as the favourite.

In the other corner, Abdul Wafar hasn't been in the game very long but he's been making headlines with the power in his fists.

The two have a good rivalry, and getting a contract will be a game-changer for three winners Saturday night.

Challenger Abdul Wafar in action

"Three people's lives are going to completely change on Saturday," said MTWC Promotions CEO Kieran Keddle. "They're going to qualify and earn a contract – a US $100,000 contract to one championship.

"It's a multi-fight contract, but it's going to the mecca. Let's be honest of Muay Thai – this is the elite of the elite. These guys worked hard all year on a tournament basis, on a knockout basis, (through the) quarter-finals, semi-finals."

Contracts will be handed out in three classes – men's 155 pounds, men's 145 pounds and women's 125 pounds.