Multiple crashes on Calgary roads as weather takes a turn

Upward of five centimetres of snow fell in Calgary early Friday morning and officials said at that time that conditions were good, but the situation deteriorated later on Friday, leading to plenty of crashes and road closures.

Calgary police told CTV News that between midnight and 8:30 a.m., they were called to 24 crashes (five that involved injuries and 19 that did not) as well as four hit-and-runs. Between 8:30 and noon, those statistics jumped to 63 crashes, which included five injury-related incidents.

One of those incidents has caused a major back-up on Calgary's ring road, police say.

ROAD CLOSURE: Northbound Stoney Trail is currently closed between 16 Avenue N.E. and McKnight Boulevard N.E.

The weather has created winter driving conditions. If you do not need to be on the roads today, we are recommending that you do not travel. pic.twitter.com/hcPehr3Bhi — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 27, 2023

It's not known if there are any injuries involved in that crash, but the city and pollice say the scene was cleared at just after 1 p.m.

In the meantime, conditions outside the city of Calgary aren't much better.

RCMP are at the scene of a serious crash on the QEII Highway near the Carstairs exit.

Multiple vehicles are involved in that incident.