Multiple people injured, dog dead in S.E. Calgary motorhome fire

A motorhome fire in southeast Calgary on Friday afternoon left multiple people with injuries and a dog dead.

Calgary 911 received multiple calls about a motorhome on fire in a private lot near 50 Avenue and 25 Street S.E. around 3:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the motorhome fully ablaze. After gaining access to the lot with help from Calgary police, firefighters began an aggressive attack.

Two occupants who self-evacuated from the motorhome were both assessed by EMS crews. They were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and smoke-related carbon monoxide poisoning.

As fire crews searched the home, they found one small dog dead inside.

One firefighter was also assessed at the scene due to a heat-related injury but was not taken to hospital.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. A fire investigator is on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

“The CFD would like to remind all Calgarians to have a fire escape plan, even when camping,” CFD said in a news release.

“This can include practising how to escape from a motorhome, trailer, tent or cabin.”

Traffic in the area is not expected to be affected by the investigation.