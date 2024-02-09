Multiple shots fired at Okotoks home; suspects possibly headed to Calgary: RCMP
Police in Okotoks are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home, injuring one person.
Okotoks RCMP said officers were dispatched to a residence on Crystal Shores Drive on Thursday, around 9:30 p.m.
A visitor at the home suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses reported seeing two suspects running from the home after the shooting, leaving in a vehicle believed to be a Toyota Highlander.
Later, the suspected get-away vehicle was found abandoned and set on fire near the scene in Okotoks. It had previously been reported as stolen.
The suspects fled the scene in another vehicle – a pickup truck – heading towards Calgary.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.
