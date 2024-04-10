Nanton, Alta.'s historic grain elevators among finalists for a heritage grant

A group of grain elevators in southern Alberta are among the finalists in an online voting campaign that would see them preserved through a private grant.

The Next Great Save campaign, from National Trust, invites heritage groups from all over Canada to make submissions for a $50,000 cash prize to help protect, adapt and renew their site.

One of Alberta's submissions to the competition are the Nanton Grain Elevators, the three remaining row elevators in the town of Nanton.

"Consisting of five separate buildings, the site has a set of twin Alberta Wheat Pool elevators, an Alberta Wheat Pool elevator office, a coal shed, a balloon annex and a Pioneer elevator complex," officials said in a news release.

Rail lands behind the elevators, now removed, were built in 1896 while the twin building was constructed in 1927 and the single in 1929.

The grain elevators have since been preserved by "a small group of concerned citizens" who bought the buildings with the goal of transforming them into a tourist attraction.

"Heritage places are vital in building sustainable communities and creating a sense of belonging," National Trust said in a news release.

"The Next Great Save empowers communities to tell the diverse stories of Canada and helps save and renew these important historic sites. Through this competition along with other preservation efforts, the National Trust has supported 932 non-profits working in heritage to grow their capacity in fundraising, business planning, marketing and tourism by providing coaching, tools and resources."

The Nanton Grain Elevators aren't the only Alberta landmark included in the contest. Voters can also support Coleman, Alta.'s Roxy Theatre.

The campaign's $50,000 grand prize as well as the $10,000 and $5,000 runner-up prizes are being provided by Ecclesiastical Insurance.

Winners will be decided by an online vote conducted between April 18 and May 6, with residents able to vote once per day.

The winners will be announced on May 7.

The full list of submissions are: