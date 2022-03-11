Narrow Road Creperie in High River making a difference for struggling women

The chalkboard menu has all kinds of savoury and sweet crepe options and the aroma from the kitchen is mouth watering. Like any restaurant, staff take orders and prepare the food but what makes this eatery different is all the women working here are in recovery.

The creperie opened in 2018 and is operated by Narrow Road Home that is designed to be a safe haven for healing and a landing place of hope and recovery. It's for women struggling with all issues in life not just addiction and was founded by Kimberly Courtney in 2014 who is now its executive director.

"All of the women in program must work (at the creperie)," she said. "Do one or two shifts a week and the proceeds all go to the women's recovery program fees, all right back into the house."

Narrow Road Home has 15 women staying at its main recovery centre from all across Canada and five living in its transactional facility. This is Hazel Laboucan's third year in recovery and second year living in the transitional home.

"I'm here because I'm fighting for life, I want a better life and I want to be part of change and break generational cycles that are kind of like just stuck in trauma," said Laboucan. "I believe I'm doing that right now, which is amazing and I feel like I'm (closing) the gap of a cycle that just needs to end."

Working at the creperie has taught her skills and built up her confidence that she never had. Laboucan became addicted to substances when she was just 11 years old and after her time in the program is now ready to move into her own home and is employed.

"I hope that my story will help other people one day and I hope to share it and be part of something beautiful," she said. "I hope to be a role model to the people that are lost right now and the people that I grew up with, the people that that I love especially with my brother and my dad, I just I pray and hope that I can be that light for them in our lives because it's possible."

ENCOURAGING

Courtney says stories like Laboucan's are encouraging for all the women entering the program.

"Some of the ladies have never had a job at all," said Courtney. "So it's empowering and building skills and actually showing them that the stigma of addictions and being broken in certain levels can be erased and that you can be a productive member of society and I think that is shown across the board with the various businesses we have here in High River."

Besides the creperie, Narrow Road Home started two other businesses during the pandemic in High River, Noble Tea House and Vintage Bluejay both of which are staffed by volunteers and women from the program.

Kayla Kuhmayer is in her eighth month in recovery.

"I definitely hit the rock bottom" said Kuhamyer. "It was either I chose to get better or death and I don't think I was at the point where I wanted to die so I needed to change my life for the better and I'm glad I did."

She's now a manager at the creperie and finding a purpose in life.

"I just hope to be successful in one way or another," she said. "I haven't really had any accomplishments and I'm 29 years old and all I want to do is have accomplishments so now I help manage a creperie I work at the Noble Tea House, I just help wherever I can."

Learn more about Narrow Road Home here: www.narrowroadhome.com