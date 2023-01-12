National Police Federation appeals to Alberta government over provincial service

RCMP members march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh RCMP members march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, an SQ spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.

Explosion at a propane company in St-Roch de l'Achigan (photo: Michel Varin)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina