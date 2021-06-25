CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service says an investigation into a group of suspected drug traffickers has resulted in the seizure of more than a million dollars worth of drugs.

Police officials say the investigation began earlier this month and led to the execution of two search warrants.

The total yield of the seizures included:

11 kilograms of fentanyl;

Nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine;

200 grams of cocaine;

87 Oxycodone pills; and,

Undisclosed amounts of heroin and crack cocaine.

Investigators say the combined street value of the seizure is estimated at $1.187 million.

"This investigation diverted a significant amount of drugs off our streets that had the potential to cause harm to the community," said CPS Supt. Cliff O’Brien. "We will continue to target drug traffickers to keep our city safe."

Two suspects — 21-year-old Justin Fedoruk and 18-year-old Noah Riley Doherty — were arrested on June 16 and face several drug trafficking charges.

Fedoruk is scheduled to appear in court on Friday while Doherty's next court appearance is slated for July 2.