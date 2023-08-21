Nearly 2,500 evacuees in Calgary as local firefighters head to N.W.T. to battle wildfires

A crew of 13 from the Calgary Fire Department departed Monday for Yellowknife to help defend the Northwest Territories capital in the event wildfire reaches it.

Eight firefighters, a pair of captains, two district chiefs and a technician will join the fire trucks and vehicles that were sent up on a flatbed truck Sunday.

"Ethically, we always do what we can to help, whether it's our people or in another community," said Calgary fire chief Steve Dongworth.

Even with the equipment and personnel heading north, the fire department has the ability to properly respond to all emergencies in Calgary, the chief added.

The costs of the firefighters heading north will not fall to the City of Calgary.

"Our people won't be out there in the forest fighting fires. That's not our expertise," Dongworth said.

"We've been called specifically to protect structures, should the fire advance into the city. That's our role."

The city has also sent 18 members of the disaster response team Canada Task Force 2.

STILL ROOM FOR EVACUEES IN CALGARY

While emergency personnel head to the Northwest Territories, 2,449 evacuees have registered in Calgary.

More than 1,100 hotel rooms have been provided to people fleeing the wildfires, but officials say the city has the capacity to help 5,000 people find shelter.

The evacuation reception centre at the Calgary International Airport has closed, but the centre at the Westin Calgary Airport Hotel at 671 Aero Dr. N.E. is still open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Evacuees are being offered accommodations, meal vouchers and transportation as needed.