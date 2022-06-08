Neighbour questions why 911 call deemed non-urgent after fatal dog attack

Flower left by friends and neighbours near the scene where Betty Ann Williams, 86, was fatally attacked by three dogs. Flower left by friends and neighbours near the scene where Betty Ann Williams, 86, was fatally attacked by three dogs.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina