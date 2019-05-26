Calgary police are investigating a fire inside a northwest home that killed two people and seriously injured a third as a homicide but the residents who live in the community see it as nothing less than a tragedy.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a house explosion in the neighbourhood of Kincora at about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a home in the 100 block of Kincora Drive N.W. on fire.

Two bodies were found inside the garage and a third patient, a woman, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

"The injured woman was found outside the home," said Shane Paton with Calgary EMS. "We don't have details on her exact injuries at this time."

The identities of the victims have not been released but neighbours tell CTV News that a family who moved to Calgary from Iran lived there.

They also say the couple was in the middle of splitting up.

"We're pretty devastated; we're in shock. Didn't see this coming," said Sameena Siddiqui, a friend of one of the victims.

Siddiqui and Fariah Rahad grew up alongside one of the girls who lived at the home.

"She was awesome," Siddiqui said. "We used to go to her house for Hallowe'en parties every year. We grew up in junior high together all three years."

She said three members of the family lived at the home and a fourth lives elsewhere.

Rahad says her friend would confide in her about the problems her family was having.

"I know that the mom and the dad did not have a good relationship in the house for a couple of years. They were always separated. They did file for divorce."

Siddiqui says because of the experience, her friend was always able to help out and relate.

"If one of us got sad or something, she'd always be there and could tell how she got through because of the relationship with her family. That took a toll on her, right? So she would always talk to us about how she coped."

Police said the incident was domestic related but have not released any further information.

Autopsies on the victims are expected to take place on Monday.

The community has planned a vigil to take place at 7 p.m. Organizers intend to put up ribbons throughout the area as part of the event.