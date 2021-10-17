Nenshi encourages people to vote 'no' on referendum questions 'on principal'

CALGARY -

Outgoing mayor Naheed Nenshi takes one more shot at the premier before election day, telling Calgarians to vote 'no' to Jason Kenney’s “ridiculous” referendums.

On his social media, Nenshi called this election “a wet clay moment” in Calgary’s history.

“We can mould our future. But we have to do this before the clay sets,” Nenshi said in his post.

Nenshi is not running for reelection so Calgary will be welcoming a new mayor and at least nine new councillors to city hall.

“It is critical that we choose those who can meet this moment in history, those who can take us into the positive future we want and we need,” Nenshi added.

My thoughts on the upcoming Calgary election - if it helps you make a decision on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/mYqT3OcGDc — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) October 17, 2021

He talked about several city issues, such as gas prices, the city’s finances and taxes. Nenshi also called comments about city staff “skimming” funds by candidate Jeromy Farkas “false and misleading.”

The post ended with a dig at Alberta’s premier, who Nenshi has criticized for his pandemic response.

“Oh, and do vote against Jason Kenney’s ridiculous referendums, on principal if nothing else,” Nenshi said at the end of his post.