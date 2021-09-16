UCP government 'the most incompetent' he's seen, Calgary's mayor says

CALGARY -

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi had some harsh words for Jason Kenney, his government and his most recent policies on combating COVID-19's fourth wave on Thursday.

Speaking on CTV News' Power Play, the mayor of Alberta's largest city said the Kenney government was "the most incompetent he's ever seen."

"The premier apologized in one sentence and he then proceeded to spend an hour justifying all of his decisions rather than being able to move forward," Nenshi said.

He also had tough words over the government's implementation of its restriction exemption program.

"They tried so hard to thread the needle last night because they just refused to say the word 'vaccine passport.' The minister of economic development said 'The term vaccine passport is a made-up term by the media,' whatever that means."

Nenshi also isn't sure about how it works either.

"We think it means if you have a vaccine passport system, we're not going to close you down. If you don't have one – we may or may not," he said.

"It's ridiculous, it's silly, it puts the onus on businesses and frankly, it's cruel. It's cruel to people who want government to do the right thing and it's cruel to business owners who have already been through way too much."

The Alberta government's restriction exemption program comes into effect for restaurants and other venues on Sept. 20.