    • Netflix signs 3-year deal with union representing Calgary-area film and TV crews

    My Life With the Walter Boys, which was shot in the Calgary area, has been renewed for a second season. (Photo: X@Variety) My Life With the Walter Boys, which was shot in the Calgary area, has been renewed for a second season. (Photo: X@Variety)
    Streaming giant Netflix announced Thursday that it has signed a three-year deal with IATSE 212, the union that represents Calgary’s film and television crews.

    The deal figures to make Alberta even more attractive as a shooting location for big Hollywood productions, said IATSE 212 President Damian Petti, in an email to CTV News.

    “It represents a new labour relations model for our jurisdiction and beyond that this is the first such deal for an individual local, directly with Netflix,” Petti said.

    "It eliminates middle managers when it comes to safety and interpretation of the contract.," Petti added.  "It makes our jurisdiction stable and predictable,(and) easier for Netflix to decide to come here."

    By creating stability in a highly volatile, high-risk industry, the deal gives Alberta a leg up over other regions, he said.

    “Very much so,” he said. ”Labour stability is a very important piece to the decision makers who decide where a given project will shoot, also issues such as fair wages, long hours of work and safety are solidified for both sides of the table.”

    One Netflix show that shot in the Calgary area, My Life With the Walter Boys, became an instant worldwide hit when it debuted last year—and has already bee renewed for a second season.

    The union says business is finally bouncing back after writers and actor strikes in Hollywood brought production to a halt on both sides of the border last year.

