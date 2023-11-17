New at Zoolights this winter: northern lights in prehistoric park

One of Calgary's most popular holiday attractions is returning for a 27th year.

Zoolights, a holiday light display featuring more than one million bulbs, opens at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.

"This year's enchanting experience will be embellished with countless aurora-inspired colours," said zoo spokesperson Alison Archambault in a news release.

"Zoolights a hallmark of the holiday season in Calgary, providing the perfect immersive backdrop for visitors of all ages to create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”

New this year, the lights will expand into the zoo's prehistoric park, where they will simulate the northern lights.

You can also take photos among the flowers in the Dorothy Harvie Gardens or view the cool creatures and snow-covered trees in the Enmax Conservatory.

The attraction runs nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 17 until Jan 7.

Regular admission to Zoolights is $21.95 for adults (16+), $14.95 for children (three-15) and free for children under three.

To view a Zoolights map or to buy tickets, you can visit the Calgary Zoo's website.