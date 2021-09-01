CALGARY -- Calgary has a new cemetery that offers people the opportunity to help save the planet even after they've left it.

Prairie Sky Cemetery, located in southeast Calgary at 12800 100 St. S.E., opened its figurative doors to a 65.3 hectare cemetery Wednesday that offers everything from in-ground to cremation to a green burial option.

It's the first new cemetery to open in Calgary since Queen's Park in 1940, and the sixth overall in the city.

"I’m really pleased to be part of opening our city’s first new cemetery in more than 80 years," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. "Each of our city cemeteries offer a distinct experience and are great spaces for Calgarians to visit for honoring and remembering loved ones. I know Prairie Sky will be another beautiful spot for people to reconnect, relax and reflect in nature."

The green burial option gives earth-conscious citizens a more ecological and sustainable choice, and ensures a legacy of protecting the land where those who have passed are laid to rest.

"It is an honour and great responsibility to be entrusted with the eternal care of our citizens", said Ward 12 Coun. Shane Keating. "Therefore, it’s important that we offer a range of final rest options to suit the needs and desires of all Calgarians.

"Prairie Sky’s green burial section, along with the many other amenities available, allow citizens and their families to choose a place of rest that’s right for them."

Prairie Sky Cemetery is open daily from sunrise to sunset. For more information, visit Calgary.ca/cemeteries.