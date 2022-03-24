New facility dog 'pawfect' addition to Lethbridge police victim and witness services team

The newest member of the Lethbridge Police Service victim and witness service unit will also help officers and staff deal with some of the situations they encounter at work.

Kourt -- a two-year-old female golden retriever/lab cross -- has been trained as a facility dog and will provide comfort and support in the community to victims, especially young children, when she begins her role on March 28.

The pooch will also help support the mental health and well-being of LPS staff exposed to traumatic events during the course of their duties.

“We are incredibly grateful to Dogs With Wings and their many volunteers who contributed to training and caring for Kourt. She is the perfect addition to our unit,” said Catherine Pooley, victim witness services manager.

“We are excited to share that a key part of Kourt’s role, one that is unique to our program, will be supporting police staff in alignment with the philosophy that you can’t pour from an empty cup. We know to best support victims it is critical we have a heathy team-both sworn and civilian.”

The first-ever facility dog at LPS, Kourt received extensive training through the Lions Foundation of Canada in Ontario and Dogs with Wings in Alberta, both accredited by Assistance Dogs International to provide a variety of service, facility and companion dogs.

Unlike regular assistance or companion dogs trained to serve a single person, facility dogs are trained to work with a handler to serve numerous people.

Kourt with Lethbridge police victim and witness service co-handlers Catherine Pooley, left, and Vicky Snider. (Courtesy LPS)

“Dogs with Wings is proud to place Kourt with the Lethbridge Police Service, knowing Kourt will be of service to individuals, the legal system, and the community at large”, said CEO Miranda Jordan-Smith.

“We commend the Lethbridge Police Service for adding a facility dog to their force, recognizing the value and vital support Kourt will bring.”

Pooley, and a second VWSU member, Vicky Snider, are Kourt’s co-handlers.

During the day the dog will work alongside Pooley at the police station supporting victims and LPS staff.

After hours, she’ll go home with Snider to decompress and spend time in a family setting.



