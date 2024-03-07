CALGARY
Calgary

    • New features being added to Calgary parks

    The City of Calgary is starting to upgrade parks and open spaces to make them more appealing for area residents.

    In a press release, the city says areas that need improvements the most will see new shade structures, better seating, upgraded playground equipment are some of the features being added.

    Residents can also expect to see cultural components incorporated, like interpretive signage.

    "Calgarians deserve great parks and public spaces in their neighbourhoods to connect with friends, family and their community,” says Mayor Jyoti Gondek.in the press release.

    The Parks and Playground Amenities Program has an $18-million budget which will be spent over three years. Parks Foundation will partner with the city to help plan, design, and deliver some of the improvements.

    The city says more information about the projects will soon be available at Calgary.ca/PAPA

