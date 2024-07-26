CALGARY
    • Surge clinch home playoff game with 87-83 win over Sea Bears

    The Surge clinched a home playoff game Thursday night, defeating Winnipeg 87-83.
    The Surge battened down the hatches in crunch time Thursday, allowing just 12 fourth-quarter points on their way to an 87-83 victory over the Sea Bears at WinSport.

    The win clinched third place for Calgary, which means the Surge either host the CEBL western conference play-in or the semi-final.

    Winnipeg finishes fourth and heads to either Calgary or Edmonton for the play-in round.

    Sean Miller-Moore led the way for the Surge, scoring 22 and adding five rebounds.

    Kyler Edwards chipped in with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals, and Stefan Smith added 15 off the bench.

    The big reversal from Tuesday night's loss in Winnipeg was on the defensive end. Calgary went from allowing a CEBL-record setting 111 points to 83 Thursday.

    Justin Wright-Foreman, the leading scorer in the CEBL, was held to 15 points Thursday night.

    Surge coach Tyrell Vernon praised his squad’s ability to shut down Winnipeg’s best offensive player.

    “He’s probably one of the toughest matchups in the league and I think Corey [Davis Jr.] did a great job on him today,” Vernon said, in an article on the Surge website.

    Calgary improves to 11-8 while Winnipeg falls to 9-10.

    Up next for Calgary is a Sunday visit to Scarborough to play the defending CEBL champion Shooting Stars, while Winnipeg closes out its regular season schedule in Edmonton Monday night.

