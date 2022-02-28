New less stringent COVID-19 testing measures arrive for Canadians returning from abroad

Stringent COVID-19 testing measures have dissuaded some Canadians from travelling abroad throughout the pandemic, but those measures have been scaled back.

Fully vaccinated travellers returning to Canada, including those arriving at YYC Calgary International Airport, will still need to take a COVID-19 test, but it no longer has to be a costly polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

A rapid antigen test is now accepted as long as it has been completed within a day of arrival and was observed by a medical health professional.

"It's a step in the right direction," said Flight Centre spokesperson Allison Wallace of the change. "It is less expensive, it's easier to find, and it's quicker to get the results."

Those returning to the country may be selected for a random COVID-19 test, but those individuals will no longer have to quarantine while awaiting test results.

The move away from a required PCR test is being welcomed by many in the industry, but some want to see Ottawa relax measures further.

"Ultimately, the travel industry would like to see the test requirement removed completely for fully vaccinated travellers," said Wallace.

As of Monday, unvaccinated children under the age of 12 entering Canada with vaccinated guardians will no longer be barred from attending schools, daycares or other busy settings.

The federal government is also removing its advisory against non-essential travel, which had been in place for the majority of the pandemic.

Unvaccinated travellers will still need to be tested upon arrival to Canada, and they will need to complete a 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

With files from Shannon Paterson, CTV News Vancouver.