New nighttime Banff Gondola experience uses lights, sound and video projection

CALGARY -

Visitors to Banff this winter will be able to experience a new attraction that uses the Banff Gondola to explore the town's Indigenous roots.

The event, called Nightrise, is described as a fully immersive and multi-sensory experience.

“This new nighttime experience on top of the Banff Gondola will enable guests to explore the surrounding natural environment in an enriching and exclusive way," said Dave McKenna from attractions and hospitality company Pursuit.

Created by Montreal multimedia studio Moment Factory in participation with the Stoney Nakoda Nation, Nightrise uses lights, sound, special effects and video projection to transform the venue.

Kirsten Ryder from Stoney Nakoda Nation said the experience lets guests deepen their knowledge of the historical impact and cultural significance the Stoney Nakoda Nation has held in Banff.

"By telling a story in such a visual and sensory way, this project gives the Stoney Nation the opportunity to tell our story through the footprints of our ancestors and the traditional ties we hold to these lands,” Ryder said.

Once they reach the top of Sulphur Mountain, guests can explore the summit building and viewing decks and, if they want, stop for food or drinks.

“We hope Nightrise will encourage moments of gathering, of wonder and become an unmissable evening attraction for locals and visitors alike,” Moment Factory spokesperson Jonathan St-Onge said.

“Through our collaboration with Pursuit and the participation of the Stoney Nakoda Nation, we are excited and honoured to launch a unique multimedia journey this winter in one of the most recognized mountain locations in Banff National Park.”

Nightrise runs from Dec. 2 until March 12, 2022.

Tickets are available through BanffGondola.com.