CALGARY – A new national report says the province’s economy isn’t doing as poorly as you may think.

The 'Provincial and territorial economic accounts, 2018' report from Statistics Canada shows Albertan, and Canadian, real gross domestic product (GDP) rose once again in 2018.

In the province, the economic rise was 1.6 per cent. That’s not as high as the 4.8 per cent upsurge in 2017, but it still shows improvement.

The rise was led by export growth, which the report attributes to bitumen and crude oil. GDP was also helped by increased household spending on services.

Alberta’s decreased housing investment leveled out some of the growth.

Overall, the country’s GDP rose by 2 per cent. Every province and territory except Newfoundland and Labrador saw an uptick.