Pedestrian hit and killed by bus in Forest Lawn

Emergency crews say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus in Forest Lawn.

At about 12:20 a.m., police say someone was crossing the road at the intersection of 44 Street and 17 Avenue S.E. when they were hit by a bus.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was closed down for several hours for the investigation, but reopened at about 5 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.