    • Pedestrian hit and killed by bus in Forest Lawn

    A pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a Calgary Transit bus in the early morning hours of July 2, 2024. A pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a Calgary Transit bus in the early morning hours of July 2, 2024.
    Emergency crews say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus in Forest Lawn.

    At about 12:20 a.m., police say someone was crossing the road at the intersection of 44 Street and 17 Avenue S.E. when they were hit by a bus.

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The scene was closed down for several hours for the investigation, but reopened at about 5 a.m.

    The investigation is ongoing.

