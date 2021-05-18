CALGARY -- Albertans are now able to see exactly how many people have been vaccinated in their neighborhood and throughout the province.

The province has released an interactive map that breaks down the provincial data and allows Albertans to view the number of people in their area that have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The map also provide users with a breakdown of COVID-19 vaccination by age groups in each region.

To date, the province has administered more than 2.2 million doses of the vaccine, and now it is clear where those shots were given out.

According to the map, 33.9 per cent of people in Airdrie have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The Okotoks-Priddis area and Chestermere both sit near 40 per cent, and nearly 45 per cent of people in Cochrane-Springbank have been protected with at least one dose.

In Calgary, the Calgary-Elbow area is leading with slightly more than 53 per cent of people having received at least one dose. The populations of both Calgary Centre North and the Lower Northwest have had 51 per cent vaccinated with their initial dose and Calgary West sits near 50 per cent.

The area in Calgary with the highest percentage of vaccinations also has the highest percentage of young people vaccinated. In Calgary-Elbow, 45 per cent of those aged 12-19 have had at least one vaccine.

The map also reflects regional variances in the percentage of people vaccinated. The divide is particularly clear between urban and rural areas.

In addition to displaying how many people have received one dose, the map also shows data of people who are fully immunized with two doses. Across the province, the percentage of Albertans who have received both doses is currently below 20 per cent in all regions.

The premier says the new tool reflects the government’s commitment to transparency.

The map does not include data from the First Nations Inuit and Health branch or Indigenous Services Canada.