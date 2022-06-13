New TELUS Spark exhibit like walking inside a kaleidoscope, say officials

Officials with the TELUS Spark say an upcoming exhibit will be like walking inside a larger-than-life kaleidoscope.

The exhibit, called Luminarium, is described as an immersive installation of light, colour and shapes.

It will see 21 illuminated cavernous domes spread over 11,000 square feet.

"Luminarium will feel like another world, unlike anything our guests have ever experienced – an escape from everyday life, an ephemeral piece of art and a fully-accessible space to gather, explore and reflect with friends and family of all ages," said Kyle Corner from TELUS Spark in a Monday release.

"We’re honoured to partner with UK-based exhibit makers Architects of Air to host this sensory adventure.”

Luminarium will run for one month, starting on July 1.

Entry to Luminarium is included with a Spark membership, or is an additional $3 on top of Spark general admission.

Officials with the TELUS Spark say 'Luminarium' is an immersive installation of light, colour and shapes. (TELUS Spark)