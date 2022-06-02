New to-scale solar system model in Lethbridge is out of this world
The Lethbridge Astronomy Society, along with multiple local partners, have come together to create a new, to-scale model of the solar system.
It's only the second one of its kind in Canada.
According to the organization, it's nearly impossible to truly understand the size and magnitude of our solar system, which is why they decided to shrink it down.
"It's one of the largest models like this in the world, but the nice thing about it is its still small enough that you can see the whole thing in a day pretty easily," said society president Tom Anderson.
The downtown clock tower was used as the initial scale for the model and starts moving its way out from there, using locations across Lethbridge and area to host the models:
- The Sun at the Downtown Post Office Clock Tower;
- Mercury at the Lethbridge Public Library’s Main Branch;
- Venus at the Old Courthouse;
- Earth & Moon at the Downtown Fire Station;
- Mars at the Galt Museum & Archives;
- Jupiter at the University of Lethbridge Science Commons Building;
- Saturn at Chinook High School;
- Uranus at Broxburn Vegetables & Café; and
- Neptune at Park Lake Provincial Park.
Plaques at each site give information about the planets with a QR code you can scan to dive even deeper into the cosmos.
"The interest I think is out there, and I think people will want to come here and see this model because the next closest one is in Quebec," said Anderson.
"The other ones are mostly in Europe and in the U.S."
The model was unveiled at Chinook Regional High School.
Reid Decillia, a student at the school, was asked by the Astronomy Society and School Division to make a video highlighting the model.
"It was actually really fun to visit the different locations and see areas of Lethbridge that I wouldn't normally visit," Decillia told CTV News.
"Areas like out in Broxburn or just randomly a trip to Park Lake on a Tuesday."
The solar system model cost more than $40,000.
The money came from funding from the Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta, TELUS, Richardson Oilseed, the U of L, Lethbridge School Division and Ward Bros. Construction.
The initial idea came about back in 2004, but took close to 15 years to get off the ground.
Once it received the funding in 2019, it took over two years to complete.
In total, the model stretches over 20 kilometres with a scale ratio of 1:253,000,000.
The mayor hopes it will help attract visitors to town.
"It's exciting, it's a tourism thing," said Blaine Hyggen, mayor of Lethbridge.
"This is just another tourism thing that we can put into our tool chest for tourist activates when you come to Lethbridge. So this is exciting."
For more information, you can visit the Lethbridge Astronomy Society's website.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Live coverage: Reporting of Ontario election results delayed by up to two hours in 19 ridings
The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier. Follow along for live coverage.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
Ontario's 2022 election is just days away, and you might be wondering who you should vote for. CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders.
Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police
A gunman who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police said Thursday.
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
Climate agreement between Canada, India discusses renewable energy but omits coal
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new agreement signed Thursday to co-operate with India on climate action is an opportunity for Canada to export its renewable energy technology, particularly related to making renewable energy a reliable source of electricity.
Edmonton
-
5 coyotes attack man, dog in south Edmonton
Denning and feeding are believed to be the reasons behind an 'incredibly rare' coyote attack in south Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
-
Girl sexually assaulted at massage therapy session: RCMP
A Sherwood Park man has been charged after a female youth reported she was sexually assaulted.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals decreases for 3rd week in a row
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has decreased for the third week in a row.
-
Stabbing at Metro Vancouver grocery store sends victim to hospital
A woman is in hospital after being stabbed inside a Metro Vancouver grocery store over the noon hour Thursday in what appears to have been yet another random attack.
-
Witness could have information on 20-year-old missing in Vancouver, police say
Police are trying to track down a witness who might have information on Tatyanna Harrison, a missing 20-year-old last known to be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
Atlantic
-
Rumours fly, concerns raised after N.B. health minister announces suspected case of monkeypox
It took some people by surprise when New Brunswick’s health minister announced a suspected case of monkeypox in the province during Question Period Wednesday morning.
-
Two booking officers acquitted in man's Halifax jail cell death after retrial
A Nova Scotia judge on Thursday acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.
-
Nova Scotia ruling out second package of inflation-aid measures
The Nova Scotia government is ruling out a second package of short-term inflation relief just two weeks after Finance Minister Allan MacMaster said more measures were on their way.
Vancouver Island
-
Engineer behind faulty Langford highrise loses licence, ordered to pay $57,000 for incompetence
The structural engineer behind a faulty highrise apartment building in Langford, B.C., has lost his engineering licence and must pay more than $50,000 in fines and legal costs for incompetence and unprofessional conduct.
-
B.C. man kicks cougar to save pet dog
A Port Alberni, B.C., man suffered minor injuries when he went to save his dog from a cougar attack on Wednesday evening.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. NDP 'signed their own death warrant' with museum decision, say Liberals as spring sitting ends
British Columbia's opposition parties left the legislature Thursday, predicting the NDP government's electoral defeat over the Royal B.C. Museum replacement plan.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Live coverage: Reporting of Ontario election results delayed by up to two hours in 19 ridings
The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier. Follow along for live coverage.
-
Voting extended at 27 polling stations in Ontario, delaying counting in 19 ridings
Voting in the Ontario election has been extended at 27 polling stations.
-
Here's where to find live Ontario election results tonight
CTVNewsToronto.ca’s election map will be providing live to-the-second results showing who is ahead in all of Ontario’s 124 ridings.
Montreal
-
Quebec ombudsperson finds 'shortcomings' in care at Montreal Children's Hospital
Quebec's ombudsperson on Thursday released a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children's Hospital after an investigation revealed numerous shortcomings at the facility, including infrequent monitoring of patients' vital signs post-surgery.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Montreal schools offering Grade 12 as work-around due to Bill 96 caps in English CEGEPs
Now that Bill 96 is law, there will soon be caps on how many students are admitted to English CEGEPs. But some Montreal schools have found a work-around to offer an English education by starting Grade 12 programs so students don't have to attend CEGEP at all.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Live coverage: Ontario election results in the Ottawa area
Follow along for live coverage of the Ontario election results in Ottawa-area ridings.
-
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
-
POLLS OPEN
POLLS OPEN | Here's what Ottawa voters need to know to vote in the Ontario election
Polling stations in Ottawa and across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
Kitchener
-
Voters head to the polls in southwestern Ontario
Ontario’s political parties have made their pitches and now it’s up to voters to cast their ballots to decide who will form the next provincial government.
-
Man with sword arrested in Stratford’s Avon River
A Stratford man was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly seen waving around a sword. Almost three hours later he was arrested at the Avon River.
-
Opening night at the Stratford Festival
The Stratford Festival is raising the curtain on its 2022 season.
Saskatoon
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mould
The current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer that can overlook its checkered past.
-
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.; 232 in hospital
Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 232 people are currently in hospital – with both totals down from last week’s counts.
-
Saskatoon woman's family comes face to face with one of four accused in her death
Family and supporters of a Saskatoon woman who is the victim of homicide came face to face with one of four people accused in connection to her death.
Northern Ontario
-
Live northeastern Ontario coverage of the 2022 provincial election
The day has come to elect the next premier of Ontario and CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have updates on the nine ridings in the northeast region here.
-
Woman loses fight to remove her lawsuit from Laurentian's CCAA process
A woman who says she was a victim of sexual assault decades ago at the University of Sudbury has lost her court battle to separate her case from Laurentian University's insolvency process.
-
Trio sentenced for 'horrendous' beating of Sault victim who was left for dead
Three men in Sault Ste. Marie – two age 32 and one age 37 --have been sentenced for a 2019 pre-meditated assault on a victim who was left with serious brain injuries.
Winnipeg
-
These are the new rules pet owners in Winnipeg must follow July 1
The City of Winnipeg is bringing in new rules for pet owners covering everything from dog and cat breeding, dog daycares and feeding wildlife in the city.
-
Winnipeg police searching landfill in Rebecca Contois homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has officially started searching a landfill in connection with a homicide of a 24-year-old Winnipeg woman.
-
Son's pride flag banned from Winnipeg school, mother alleges
A Winnipeg mother is filing a complaint with the Human Rights Commission after her son was told not to talk about being gay or bring his pride flag to school.
Regina
-
Hospital managers testify in Samwel Uko inquest about potential areas of improvement
Managers from different parts of the Regina General Hospital testified on the fourth day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko to highlight potential improvements that could be made around the hospital.
-
'The solutions are out there': National housing crisis top of mind for mayors at municipalities conference
Canada’s mayors and municipality leaders have congregated in Regina for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) conference this week.
-
Riders release 9 players ahead of second pre-season game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released nine players from their roster ahead of Friday’s pre-season game against the BC Lions.