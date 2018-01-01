Dozens of people who now call Calgary home after fleeing their native Syria gathered at Eau Claire Market on Monday to give back by giving blood.

"This is the first opportunity for them to show their appreciation and their gratitude to the country,” said Sam Nammoura of the Calgary Immigrant Support Society. “What the Canadian people did and what Canada did for them, saved their lives and offered them a better opportunity."

Wafa Anomar was one of the 65 refugees who donated blood on Monday. “I’m so happy to see a lot of people who came to help other people,” said Anomar of the turnout. “It’s a small help but it’s good.”

“All Canadians helped me and my children,” said Yahya Rasso. “I need to help any person in Canada."

Jhoanna Delrosario of Canadian Blood Services says the drive came at a time when there is an urgent need for blood. The extreme cold weather of late and the busy holiday season have resulted in fewer donors stepping forward.

“In the whole of Alberta, we have about 4,500 appointments that need to be filled in the next couple of weeks,” explained Delrosario. “Our hospital patients don’t take a break. There’s an ongoing need for blood and blood products.”

With files from CTV's Stephanie Wiebe