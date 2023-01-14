Newest acquisition Carter MacAdams shines in Hitmen victory over Swift Current
The Hitmen started a weekend of action with a win, defeating Swift Current 6-3 at the Saddledome.
Newly-acquired forward Carter MacAdams had a goal and assist and was named the game's first star. Carson Wetsch, London Hoilett, Jacob Wright, Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Oliver Tulk added goals for the Hitmen, while Caleb Wyrostok, Mathew Ward and Brady Birnie scored for Swift Current.
The Hitmen improved to 22-12-3-1, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They're tied with Lethbridge.
The Hurricanes are also the Hitmen's next opponent, Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Saddledome.
