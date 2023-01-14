Newest acquisition Carter MacAdams shines in Hitmen victory over Swift Current

Carter MacAdams, the newest member of the Calgary Hitmen, had a goal and assist Friday night in a 6-3 win over Swift Current. (Photo: Twitter@WHLHitmen) Carter MacAdams, the newest member of the Calgary Hitmen, had a goal and assist Friday night in a 6-3 win over Swift Current. (Photo: Twitter@WHLHitmen)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim

Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina