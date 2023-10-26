Next generation of welders encouraged by industry opportunities in Alberta

A high school welding program is inspiring the next generation of young workers to fill labour shortages in Alberta’s trades industry and learn valuable skills along the way.

Bishop McNally High School in northeast Calgary has been offering the option to its students, and recent graduates are already finding jobs.

“I didn’t even know it was an option at the time, but I just figured I’d try it and it opened my eyes to more things that I could do,” said Andrea White.

“I started working for a private company and we’re making all the staircases for hundreds of Calgary Catholic Schools. The demand is insane, as soon as you tell someone you’re a welder, everybody needs something from you.”

The demand is so high for skilled workers across Canada that the Canadian Welding Bureau Welding Foundation launched its WeldSAFE program in 2022. The non-profit has provided essential safety gear and safe learning environments for more than 12,000 students at 111 secondary schools.

Bishop McNally High School was the most recent recipient of essential safety kits.

Grade 12 student Lily Lang said these resources give her extra confidence before heading into the welding industry.

“I’m able to compete with these kits at skills competitions and I think it was really cool to experience what it was like to have our own materials, how best to work with them, how to be safe and how to benefit most,” she said.

“I realized that I’ve limited myself so many times by limiting myself if I made a mistake or I messed up, but this program and these materials have made me realize the potential I have when I just try.”

Students at the Bishop McNally High School welding program.

Brian Scott , a CTS fabrication instructor at Bishop McNally High School, added that the new resources and the demand for welding jobs have also helped increase interest in his welding classes.

“I recently went to an educators conference in Hamilton and the main topic was that ‘we need welders,’ we need young folks. There’s a lot of interest in technology jobs, but I want to make them aware that there are trades jobs and trade jobs can pay very well and provide fantastic lifestyles,” he said.

“I've seen some awesome places in this country, worked on some fantastic projects. And I'd like to share that with kids because the skills that I learned in university and technical training have taken me to places that I didn't think I could go. This WeldSAFE program allows them to take that first step.”

WELDING ENROLLMENT INCREASING AT SAIT

Industry experts at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) say high demand for welders is driving up enrollment at the school and that new apprentices are ready to start filling gaps in the workforce.

Welding instructor Adam Medrek says there are more than enough jobs to greet students once they graduate and enrollment numbers are reflecting that.

“We’re looking at about a 15 per cent increase over what we had here in October, November and December last year,” he said.

“Those numbers are going up and the reason for that of course is industry demanding those welders as well.”

Due to the shortage of qualified tradespeople in the province, and the time needed to train new welders, some welding companies have said they're having to recruit internationally to fill positions.

Medrek added that the demand for younger students in particular is increasing.

“With our demographics, we're getting a little old, so there is going to be some retirements coming into play and we're going to have to replace those,” he said.

“Whether we do that with international students, or immigration or our own students come in from across Canada, those needs have to be met.”