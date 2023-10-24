NHL upholds Calgary Flames defenceman Andersson's 4-game suspension

The National Hockey League (NHL) has upheld Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson’s four-game suspension, following an appeal earlier this week.

Andersson was suspended for a hit on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrick Laine in the final moments of a 3-1 Flames loss on Oct. 20.

He was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing and was subsequently suspended for four games.

During an appeal on Oct. 23, the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) argued the suspension should be reduced to three games.

In a ruling handed down Tuesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman noted that while Andersson took responsibility for the hit during his appeal, it was his responsibility to deliver a clean and fair hit.

“Although Mr. Laine’s head position was relatively low to the ice when he received and released the puck, Mr. Laine did not materially change his positioning just prior to the hit,” Bettman said in the ruling.

“Moreover, instead of remaining low to deliver his check through Mr. Laine’s core, Mr. Andersson instead chose to launch upwards in delivering the hit, almost ensuring contact with the head.”

The commissioner said the hit occurring in the final five seconds of the game was a factor in the decision to uphold the four-game suspension.

“It also bears noting that given the circumstances of the game at the time of the play, where the game was seconds from ending and was out of reach for Calgary, Mr. Andersson’s hit was completely unnecessary, making it also irresponsible,” the ruling reads.

The 26-year-old will be available to play for the Flames next on Nov. 1, meaning he will miss the Heritage Classic game in Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium on Oct. 29.

Bettman said the NHLPA argued that a suspension reduction for the Flames defenceman could be justified to allow him to play in the outdoor game.

“Consistency of the enforcement standard is a fundamental tenet of supplemental discipline, and the Department of Player Safety should not be asked to create or enforce a standard that distinguishes between the relative importance of regular season games,” the ruling reads.

The Flames are next in action Tuesday night, taking on the New York Rangers at the Saddledome.