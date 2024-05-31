CALGARY
    • Night shooting exercise scheduled for police range in Lethbridge

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    People who live around the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Friday evening but don’t sweat it – it’s just a test.

    Lethbridge Police Cadets are participating in a low-light/no-light shooting exercise at the police range between 3 and 11:30 p.m. Friday.

    Nearby residents and passersby can expect to hear shots fired during that period.

