CALGARY -- No one was injured when an HVAC truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place early Tuesday afternoon, around 2 p.m., when a worker noticed smoke coming from the back of his HVAC truck. parked in front of a home on the 100 block of Panamount Green N.W.

The worker moved the truck into the middle of the road, to protect the house it was parked in front of.

When fire crews arrived, the truck was completely in flames in the middle of the road. Crews were able to quickly extinguish it, according to a Calgary fire deparment spokesperson.

No one was injured but the eaves of the garage attached to the home suffered some minor damage.

An investigator is on scene now, trying to determine the cause of the fire.