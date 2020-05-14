CALGARY -- Parks Canada has enacted a temporary no stopping zone along a 15 kilometre stretch of Highway 93 South in Kootenay National Park to protect bears feeding in the area.

RCMP and Parks Canada will patrol the area and penalties can range from a $115 ticket to a mandatory court appearance and a $25,000 fine.

Bears feed on spring vegetation and dandelions and narrow shoulders and blind corners make stopping unsafe for both the animals and motorists.

Feeding wildlife is prohibited in national parks.

Visitor services in Kootenay National Park will remain suspended until at least May 31.

Parks Canada is asking Canadians to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic and the highway should be for the transportation of goods.

Wildlife sightings should be reported to Banff Dispatch at 403-762-1470.