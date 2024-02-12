Norman Kwong's Canadian Heritage Minute debuts

A Canadian Heritage Minute chronicling the life of a former Alberta lieutenant-governor, Norman Kwong, was released Monday evening.

It opens with Kwong playing football for the Grey Cup but then goes back in time to his early life in Calgary, where he faced racism daily.

Kwong became a football star at Western Canada High School before entering the CFL, where he earned the nickname of the China Clipper.

Kwong's family was on hand at the Chinese Cultural Centre for the Canadian Heritage Minute's official debut.

Kwong's son says it's a fitting tribute.

"I think if my father was standing here, he would say, 'Hopefully, if this acts as an inspiration to other generations, that if you just work hard, I mean, you're not always going to make the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, but if you work hard and use the tools that were given to you, to make your life and make the life of the community better, things work out,'" Greg Kwong said.

Following his football career, Norman Kwong went on to become a successful businessman, a part-owner of the Calgary Flames and eventually, Alberta's first Asian-Canadian lieutenant-governor.