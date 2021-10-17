Northeast Calgary apartment building, southeast business damaged in early morning fires
Fire officials say no one was injured in two separate fires early Sunday morning, both occurring in the city's east end.
The Calgary Fire Department says the first incident was reported at about 2:30 a.m. after a 911 call came in from a residential building in Thorncliffe.
When crews arrived at the building in the 6100 block of Buckthorn Road N.E., they found smoke coming from the windows and doors of one of the units.
Firefighters managed to access the suite and located a fire in the kitchen, which was quickly brought under control.
Paramedics who attended the scene treated the occupant of the unit for minor smoke inhalation while the CFD says all other occupants of the building managed to get out safely.
"The suite involved in the fire sustained moderate fire damage and smoke damage throughout," officials said in a release.
Approximately an hour later, the CFD was called to a second fire at a commercial property in the 5200 block of Marlborough Drive S.E.
Officials say members of the Calgary Police Service who were responding to an intruder alarm reported the incident to them.
"When fire crews arrived they were met with large volumes of dark smoke and fire in both the front and rear of a multi-unit two-storey commercial building," the release continued.
As CFD crews worked on extinguishing the fire, police assisted with evacuating the nearby homes as a precaution. Officials say the business where the fire started suffered extensive damage.
A number of attached businesses also had smoke damage.
Anyone with photos, videos or other information about the Marlborough Park fire, especially prior to the CFD's arrival, is asked to contact the department by email.
The cause of both fires is under investigation.
