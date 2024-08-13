Notah Begay III provides guidance through golf to Indigenous youth at Canyon Meadows

Notah Begay III is one of few native Americans to play on the PGA Tour. His journey wasn't always easy.

The now-51-year-old battled substance abuse and injuries throughout his golf career but Begay has persevered in the game.

He's an analyst with the Golf Channel and NBC Sports and is now back playing on the Champions Tour.

He's is also a big believer in giving back.

On Tuesday, he was on the range at Canyon Meadows to give tips to Indigenous youth.

But his message wasn't all about golf.

"It's more just sort of the telling of my story and being able to overcome the challenges in your life to be able to pursue your dreams," he said.

"I don't know what many of these kids want to do but I know they're facing a lot of difficulties on a day-to-day basis in their communities and I just want to encourage them to keep the faith, work hard ... you never know what may come of it."

Begay says doing these clinics on tour stops is very rewarding.

"It's seeing the smiles on the faces when they hit a good shot," he said.

"Golf is a very difficult sport. Many of these young people have just started and so being able to help them with one element and then see the success in a good shot … any golfer knows it's just one good shot that keeps you coming back."

And meeting Begay was a highlight for many of the young golfers.

"I think it's pretty cool to meet someone that is also Indigenous … and a role model like him," said 16-year-old Leighton Fox.

And they'll definitely use his tips in the future.

"He taught me my swing would always go left and now it's starting to straighten out because you've got to hold it for two more inches and so he taught me that and yeah, I think it's pretty cool," said 14-year-old Bentley McMaster.

"He just taught me to keep my swing a little bit slower and keep it straighter," said 11-year-old Cooper Plain Eagle.