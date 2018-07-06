Premier Rachel Notley says it is encouraging that accusations of inappropriate behaviour, including groping, are being acknowledged and addressed even when the allegations are against the Prime Minister.

“I think that in all cases where people, usually women, raise these issues, they have to be taken very, very seriously,” said Notley ahead of the start of Friday’s Calgary Stampede Parade. “I think that it is a good start here that her concerns have been acknowledged and, once that happens, we have to make sure there's a fair process and that everyone's voice is heard. And I think that’s part of a larger conversation about making sure that people's voices are heard.”

“To acknowledge the concern and to treat it with respect and integrity and give it the fair attention that it deserves.”

On Friday, Rose Knight released a statement revealing herself as the British Columbia reporter who made the groping allegations against Trudeau in 2000 following an encounter at a music festival.

“The incident referred to in the editorial did occur, as reported. Mr. Trudeau did apologize the next day. I did not pursue the incident at the time and will not be pursuing the incident further. I have had no subsequent contact with Mr. Trudeau, before or after he became Prime Minister.”

“The debate, if it continues, will continue without my involvement.”

The Prime Minister, who was in Calgary on Friday for an announcement regarding plans to extend Airport Trail, responded to Knight’s allegations follow the release of her statement.

“I’m confident that I did not act inappropriately but I think the essence of this is people can experience interactions differently,” said Trudeau. “Part of the lesson we need to learn in this time of collective awakening is a level of respect and understanding for the fact that people, in many cases women, experience interactions in professional context and in other context differently than men.”

“I apologized in the moment because I had obviously perceived that she experienced it in a different way than I acted, or I experienced it.”

When asked for comment on Knight’s decision not to pursue the incident further, Trudeau defended the rights of his accuser.

“I would never presume to speak for her or to have a perspective of how she should feel or should act on this,” said Trudeau. “I respect very much her right and her ability to make choices on what’s best for her and her family. I obviously will continue to stand as a defender of understanding and respect for individuals and the experiences they go through.”

With files from CTV's Kathy Le