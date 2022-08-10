Oil production booms in Alberta

Daily crude oil production in Alberta has increased in 2022 amid high demand and high price environment, according to economists.

Between January and June of this year, 3.6 million barrels per day have been produced up by 100,000 barrels from 3.5 million barrels produced daily for the same period in 2021, according to ATB Deputy Chief Economist Rob Roach.

"Alberta is doing its part to try to get more oil into the market. And also to take advantage of the higher prices that are out there," said Roach.

To date, the oil patch has produced 654 million barrels, a record-breaking amount said Roach.

He added that some of the increase in output can be attributed to the high price environment, while other long-term projects coming into production are also factors.

However, record breaking output is not likely to reflect a long-term boom he says.

"Between pipeline and rail, we can only move so much oil to market. That really forms a bit of a hard cap on production growth. So that's also in the short term, there's only so much transportation capacity, but also in the long term," said Roach.

Still, he anticipates that Alberta's overall economy will benefit from the high output and high price environment.

"It does have a ripple effect out from there that is generally positive. More activity, more jobs, that's good for the Alberta economy," said Roach.

"On the other side of that is higher energy prices, not just oil, that does hit us in our pocket books and our utility bills at the gas pump. But overall, more energy production and higher prices are a boost for the Alberta economy. But it does come a bit of that cost on the consumer side."