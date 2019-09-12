Oil spill in Oldman River cleaned up
Between 3,500 and 4,500 litres of what's believed to be cooking oil was dumped into the Oldman River on September 3, 2019.
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 3:20PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 5:26PM MDT
Crews with the City of Lethbridge have completed work to remove thousands of litres of what's believed to be cooking oil from the Oldman River.
Officials told the media on Thursday the substance, that was found in the water on September 3, has been removed.
They add the storm water system is also clear of the contamination.
The city says between 3,500 to 4,500 litres of the substance was dumped into the sewer, but it's not clear how it got there.
Now that the material has been removed, the city says it's safe for people and animals to go back into the water.
Alberta Environment is conducting an investigation of the incident.