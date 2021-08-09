CALGARY -- The Alberta Summer Games will be hosted by Okotoks and Black Diamond in 2023, officials announced Monday.

Fans are also expected to be back at full capacity for the 2023 Games.

The province will spend $420,000 supporting the event. Minister of Culture, Ron Orr, made the announcement at a press conference in Okotoks and said the plan is for events to be split between there and the nearby town of Black Diamond.

The Alberta Summer Games is meant to develop young athletes for the future and recognize their hard work.

