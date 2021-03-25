CALGARY -- The Western Canadian Baseball League has announced plans for an atypical 2021 season that will see some franchises participate with all-Canadian rosters while other teams continue to postpone their return.

The Okotoks Dawgs will return to Seaman Stadium with not one, but two squads comprised solely of Canadian talent representing the franchise.

"While we’re extremely disappointed that we won’t be seeing U.S. and other foreign players as we would in a normal season, we are confident that the quality of Canadian athletes who play this great game at an extremely-high, competitive level will perform for their respective teams," explained Kevin Kvame, WCBL president, in a statement released Thursday. "In addition, we felt it vital to let our significant number of foreign players know that the window and opportunity to get them to our 2021 clubs is becoming too tight and we want them to have the opportunity to adjust their plans given the current health restrictions in Canada."

In addition to the Dawgs and the Dawgs, the Lethbridge Bulls, expansion Sylvan Lake Gulls and Edmonton Prospects have committed to playing ball this summer.

League officials says the Fort McMurray Giants and Medicine Hat Mavericks have yet to finalize a decision on their status for 2021.

Teams that will not take the field this season include the Brooks Bombers, Swift Current 57's, Regina Red Sox, Weyburn Beavers and Moose Jaw Miller Express. The WCBL says current COVID-19 restrictions and border issues were cited as factors.

"The franchises and teams that have committed to this unique 2021 season realize the challenges ahead," "Fan capacities are uncertain and will likely be very limited to start.

"However, we’re also optimistic that our message about baseball being a naturally socially-distanced game in an outdoor setting will take root and make for positive communities for those choosing to participate this summer."

Additional details regarding the 2021 schedule and ticketing plans are expected to be released near the end of April.