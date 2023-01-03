Okotoks RCMP cruiser rammed, 2 men face charges

Two men are facing charges after a stolen pickup truck rammed an Okotoks RCMP cruiser last month.

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, while Mounties were patrolling the 200 block of Southridge Drive.

According to police, officers noticed a stolen pickup truck with two people inside. However, when they attempted to stop it, the driver drove the front-end of the truck into the officers' vehicle and sped off.

The stolen truck travelled to Calgary, where it was stopped on Silverado Bank Circle S.W. and abandoned. RCMP say the suspects were seen entering a nearby home.

Calgary police helped RCMP officers take two suspects into custody, at which time both men were allegedly found to be in possession of multiple stolen items.

Chadwick Devaux, 35, of Airdrie, is charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Failing to comply with a release order; and

Resisting arrest by a peace officer.

Devaux was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks provincial court on Jan. 13.

Zoulton Bonin, 37, of Calgary, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks provincial court on Feb. 3.