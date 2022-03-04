'On a path to truth and reconciliation': Piikani Nation gifts sacred eagle feather to Calgary police
Officials with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) hope a special gift given to the organization by the Piikani Nation will help them take another step toward inclusivity.
On Thursday, an Elder from the Piikani Nation gifted the CPS with an eagle feather, telling members of its story in a traditional Blackfoot ceremony.
The feather was accepted by Chief Const. Mark Neufeld under the supervision and consultation of local traditional knowledge keepers.
"Our service is grateful to receive these teachings, and yesterday’s ceremony signified our shared journey on a path to truth and reconciliation," said a Friday news release.
The gifted eagle feather will allow CPS to integrate an Indigenous ceremonial practice into major ceremonial events.
The stewards of the eagle feather will be Neufeld, Staff Sgt. Travis Juska, Sgt. Jason Hiscock, Sgt. Alan Chamberlain, Const. Justin Thomson, Insp. Nadine Wager and Staff Sgt. Sarah Roe.The Piikani Nation gifted a sacred eagle feather to the Calgary Police Service. (Calgary Police Service handout)
All seven reaffirmed their officer oath Thursday using the sacred eagle feather.
"We would like to thank local elders and traditional knowledge keepers from Treaty 7 for sharing their experiences and wisdom with us as we work to find our way back to being equal partners and honouring one another’s traditional ways," said CPS.
The CPS also acknowledged the recent confirmation of anomalies consistent with unmarked graves at a former residential school near High Prairie.
"This reminds us that these dark periods of the past are living trauma for many Indigenous people today, and our service will continue to engage and support Indigenous community members in the hope of moving forward together, in a good way."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's oligarchs: Who are they and why are they important?
Western countries have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions on the country's economy, as well as wealthy individuals who may be enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin. CTVNews.ca looks at who are some of Russia's most prominent oligarchs and why they're important.
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Live updates: Putin outlaws the spread of 'fake' reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill introducing a prison sentence of up to 15 years for spreading information that goes against the Russian government's position on the war in Ukraine.
Why a photo of Freeland holding a black-and-red scarf sparked a firestorm online
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was photographed holding a scarf bearing colours associated with a far-right Ukrainian paramilitary group from the Second World War this past weekend.
Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico
Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.
Gas prices top $2 per litre as Russian invasion sends crude oil surging
The price of gasoline has topped $2 a litre in British Columbia as Canadians continue to see eye-popping numbers at the pump this week.
NATO rules out policing no-fly zone over war-hit Ukraine
NATO countries refused on Friday to police a no-fly zone over Ukraine, warning that such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear power Russia, the organization's top civilian official said.
Trudeau to visit Europe for meetings with allies on Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Europe next week for a series of meetings with other world leaders as the Russian attacks in Ukraine continue. Trudeau will be making stops in the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany and Poland, he announced on Friday, to meet with partners and allies.
Who's in, who's out, and who else might join the Conservative Party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
Edmonton
-
Kenney condemned for calling Edmonton academic 'deranged' and an 'NDP law professor'
An Edmonton law professor is threatening to sue Alberta's premier over an attack that he considers "a violent call to arms" against him, while several politicians and academics condemn the post.
-
Snowfall snarls morning commute as Edmonton brings in Phase 1 parking ban
Edmonton police said 19 collisions were reported between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Friday.
-
Alberta announces $251M for new schools in Calgary and Edmonton, modernization of 4 others
Further details were released Friday around 15 education infrastructure projects announced as part of Budget 2022, which will see five new schools built and four others modernized.
Vancouver
-
Illegal drug dispensary posing as tattoo studio shut down after allegedly selling to teen: RCMP
An illegal drug dispensary in Burnaby, B.C., was shut down by the RCMP after a teen was allegedly able to make a purchase at the store.
-
'Do you want to get stabbed?': Screwdriver-wielding B.C. robber leaves appeal with double the jail time
A man convicted of robbery with a weapon who asked his victim if she wanted to get stabbed will spend even more time behind bars after his case was heard in the B.C. Court of Appeal.
-
'Hostile and poisoned work environment' alleged in human rights complaint against B.C. rodeo, city
A human rights complaint alleging discrimination has been filed against the Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Association and the City of Surrey.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to ease COVID-19 restrictions, change isolation requirements as province enters Phase 2 Monday
Nova Scotia will further ease COVID-19 restrictions, and change its approach to testing and isolation, as the province enters Phase 2 of its reopening plan next week. Phase 2 will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
-
N.S. Black community, officials say more race-based data needed on COVID-19 pandemic
Long-standing inequities in education, housing and employment in Nova Scotia's Black communities have been amplified by COVID-19, according to community leaders who are trying to collect better race-based data on the pandemic.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: RCMP, police union resist calls for officers to testify
The RCMP and a police union are resisting calls to have officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history be compelled to testify at the public inquiry investigating the tragedy.
Vancouver Island
-
Vandalism at Russian church may be hate crime: VicPD
Victoria police are investigating a possible hate crime after vandals targeted a Russian church in B.C.'s capital.
-
Victoria police warn of another downtown convoy protest, organizers call it 'largest' yet
Organizers with the group We Unify Canada say the protest at the B.C. legislature this weekend will be the "largest pro-democracy rally in the history of Victoria."
-
Victoria man heading to Ukraine, plans to offer medical assistance
Another Vancouver Island man is putting his life on hold so he can join the foreign volunteer effort in Ukraine, as Russian attacks continue.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to skyrocket even higher this weekend
Record-breaking gas prices in Ontario are expected to see yet another major increase this weekend.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | 'I must remain strong': Toronto restaurant owner honours Ukrainian heritage through food while fundraising for war relief
Nestled in the basement of St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Tetyana Matkivska has spent the last few weeks trying to balance running her local business, Heavenly Perogy, with fundraising for civilians — and family — back home in Ukraine.
-
Breaking down where Ontario's COVID-19 cases are located
As the province lifts vaccination requirements for businesses and prepares to drop the mask mandate by the end of the month, some regions in Ontario are still struggling with an influx of COVID-19 infections.
Montreal
-
Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario; two arrested
A missing 18-month-old child from Quebec was found safe in Hagar, Ont., a small town near Sudbury, with two adults -- his mother and another person that was not identified. Two adults were arrested.
-
Family doctors warn private medicine is becoming a 'trend' in Quebec
Family doctors in Quebec are warning that the health ministry's latest attempt to legislate how primary care is delivered will only help drive more general practitioners out of the public system and into private health care.
-
'Incredibly embarrassing': Breastfeeding mom told to leave Lush store in Montreal-area mall
A Montreal-area mother is speaking out after she was asked to leave a Lush cosmetics store last week for breastfeeding her son.
Ottawa
-
Gas prices could hit $1.80 a litre in Ottawa this weekend
Gas prices topped $1.70 a litre in Ottawa for the first time ever, and experts warn they will hit $1.80 a litre by the end of the weekend.
-
Ottawa sees fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations in four months
There are seven people in Ottawa-area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday.
-
‘Troubling trend:’ Hate crimes in Ottawa up 44 per cent
The number of hate crimes reported to Ottawa police last year was up 44 per cent from the previous year, new statistics show.
Kitchener
-
One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; 24 in hospital
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to the disease on Friday.
-
Woman allegedly throws cat from third-storey balcony: OPP
Provincial police have charged a woman with animal cruelty after she allegedly threw a cat off a third-floor balcony in Simcoe.
-
'It's saving us a lot on gas': Demand for electric vehicles increases as gas prices rise
Kitchener-Waterloo car dealerships say they're seeing an increase in customers looking to make the switch to either electric or hybrid in the face of rising fuel prices.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon remains under snowfall warning
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon home sales 'well above normal trends' in February: realtors association
While home sales in Saskatoon eased compared last year's levels during the same period, February still marked a strong month for Saskatoon's real estate market.
-
Saskatoon could save $66M if it embraced all-electric bus fleet: report
Saskatoon Transit plans to buy two electric buses instead of four diesel ones, citing massively lower operational costs.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter storm approaching northeastern Ontario prompts weather alerts
Environment Canada has issued a series of weather alerts for communities in northeastern Ontario as a Colorado low approaches the region bringing messy weather.
-
Police arrest two people, recover missing Quebec child east of Sudbury
Quebec provincial police say two people have been arrested in Hagar, east of Sudbury, and a missing child has been found safely.
-
Homebuyers beware: New scam could significantly impact purchase
Police are warning homebuyers about a new scam that could significantly impact a major purchase.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP seize luggage with $600K in cash at Winnipeg airport; Ontario man arrested
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have arrested an Ontario man at the Winnipeg airport after he was found to have a suitcase and carry-on bag filled with more than $600,000 in cash.
-
Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll climbs by five on Friday; hospital and ICU numbers drop
Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll once again went up on Friday but ICU and hospital numbers dipped.
-
Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
Russia's communications regulator on Friday said it had blocked Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform.
Regina
-
Acute care operating at highest capacity levels ever: Sask. Health Authority
The province's acute care system is operating at its "highest capacity levels ever," according to Saskatchewan Health Authority slides presented at Thursday’s physicians' town hall.
-
Regina hotel reinstating cancelled Grey Cup reservations following backlash
A Regina hotel that cancelled reservations for some guests planning to attend Grey Cup weekend said it is now reinstating the initial bookings.
-
Poilievre promises to repeal bills C-69, C-48 in bid to encourage pipeline development
Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre is promising that he’d repeal two Liberal government bills if he becomes prime minister, in a bid to encourage Canadian pipeline development.