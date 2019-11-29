CALGARY -- A targeted attack that was described as a shooting Friday evening in the Beltline has left one person injured.

The incident took place around 6:25 p.m, when Calgary police responded to a complaint of shots fired.

A victim was located, around the intersection of 14th Avenue and 10th Street S.W.

Police are on scene now.

There is no word on the extent of the injury or whether anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story...