One man killed in Hwy. 5 rollover near Magrath, Alta.

CALGARY -

Raymond/Magrath RCMP is investigating following a Tuesday night incident near Magrath that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old man.

Around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night, Raymond/Magrath RCMP responded to a call about a southbound vehicle driving in the northbound lane of Highway 5.

Officers patrolled Highway 5, where they discovered a number of vehicles pulled over at a curve in the highway approximately one kilometre south of the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 52.

A car was located in the west ditch along Highway 5.

Preliminary investigation suggests the car was driving in the appropriate southbound lane on Highway 5 when it failed to navigate a turn, crossed over to the other side, and overturned into a ditch.

A Magrath fire crew and EMS arrived and were able to remove the lone occupant from the vehicle. Magrath RCMP confirm that the 65-year-old Lethbridge man driving the overturned vehicle was deceased on scene.

An RCMP collision analyst also visited the scene to determine the cause of the incident.

The name of the deceased will not be released to the public.