One more day of cold, and then we can get back to the warmer days

    Thursday will be even colder than Valentine's Day in Calgary.

    Wind chills will be in the minus 20s in the morning and minus teens in the afternoon, but the sun will start to peek out in the afternoon (a sign of brighter, warmer days to come).

    Temperatures will warm up just in time for the long weekend.

    A ridge of high pressure will give us a long stretch of stable weather for the rest of this week, and kick us above freezing by Saturday.

    The warmer weather will last through the Family Day long weekend and all of next week.

    Our awesome viewers have sent in some amazing photos to showcase this day of love.

    Check out some of these beautiful and fascinating Valentine's Day weather pictures:

