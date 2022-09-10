One person dead in Deerfoot motorcycle collision

One person died Saturday morning in a collision involving two motorcycles.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., on southbound Deerfoot Trail and Calf Robe Bridge SE.

Police confirmed that one person died in the collision. An adult male was transported by EMS to Foothills hospital in stable, non life-threatening condition.

ALERT: Traffic incident on SB Deerfoot Tr and Calf Robe Bridge SE, blocking multiple lanes. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/gGhme4FNFF — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 10, 2022

Multiple lanes in the area are blocked and traffic is expected to be disrupted for the next several hours while the investigation continues.