Hitmen turn into road warriors, scoring season-high 7 goals in 7-2 win over Chiefs in Spokane

The Hitmen went from road weary to road warriors Friday night, in a 7-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs.

It was Calgary’s fifth game in eight nights on the road, but that didn’t appear to bother the Hitmen.

Connor Hvidston scored twice, including opening the scoring 47 seconds into the first and setting the tone for the night.

Carter Yakemchuk, Brandon Gorzynski, Ben Kindel, Oliver Tulk and Sawyer Mayes all added singles for the Hitmen, with help from Maxim Muranov and Ethan Moore, who each had a pair of assists.

Chase Harrington and Owen Martin scored for the Chiefs.

Calgary outshot Spokane 30-22, with Eric Tu picking up the victory for the Hitmen.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Saturday night contest in Wenatchee against the Wild. The team returns home to the Saddledome next Friday to take on the Victoria Royals. Puck drop is 7 p.m.