One person dead in multi-vehicle collision near Gleichen, Alta.

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision east of Gleichen Wednesday morning.

The incident between a semi and a passenger vehicle took place around the junction of Highway 1 and Highway 842 around 11:30 a.m.

Police confirmed one person deceased on scene in addition to multiple injures

According to @511Alberta, eastbound Highway 1 just east of Gleichen is closed to facilitate clean up of the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Update: EB Hwy 1 at jct Hwy 842, east of Gleichen - CLOSED - to facilitate clean up of earlier MVC at RR 211. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. (12:05 pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/mRzDWbVV4L — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 18, 2023

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.