CALGARY -- A man died in a two vehicle collision that took place Wednesday evening at 68th St and Applewood Dr. S.E.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m., when a black Escalade crossed a boulevard and crashed into a white Dodge Ram pickup.

The driver of the car that crossed the boulevard, a 46-year-old male, was declared deceased on scene.

The other driver, a male adult, has non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Foothills Medical Centre. His age is not known.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The scene has been taped off by police, who are expecting to investigate until the morning.

Police said there was no indication at this time that impairment had anything to do with the incident.

Next-of-kin of the deceased have been notified, and witnesses to the incident have spoken to police.